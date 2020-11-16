Woman, dancing on her back as husband videoed, run over in parking lot

WEST WINDSOR — A woman "dancing" while lying in her apartment complex parking lot and dancing on her back was run over by a car as she was being recorded by her husband late Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Lt. Mark Lee said in a statement the woman was in the parking lot of Freedom Village in West Windsor just after 5 p.m. as her husband recorded her while he was standing on the sidewalk. She was dancing on her back in the roadway as a Trenton man drove his 2015 Chevrolet Impala turned into the lot, according to Lee.

The husband began to wave at the car, which distracted the driver, who ran over the woman and pinned her underneath, Lee said.

The woman was removed from underneath the car and hospitalized with serious injuries to her torso and upper extremity, Lee said.

"It is unknown exactly what they were attempting to accomplish," Lee said of the video.

Lee did not release the names of the couple or the driver, who he said stayed at the scene. No charges have been filed.

Freedom Village is a barrier-free independent living community near the Princeton Junction train station.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ