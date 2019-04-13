Woman catches bank worker recording her in restroom, cops say

EVESHAM — Police say a customer busted a pervy bank employee who had been trying to secretly record women in the bank's restroom.

Larry Tucker Jr., 35, of Berlin, was charged with third-degree invasion of privacy following an investigation that began in December, cops said Friday.

Police were called Dec. 27 to the Citizens Bank on Route 70 after a woman reported finding a phone tucked into an envelope in a restroom stall.

The woman said the phone was recording and it had been left in a way that would catch people on the toilet.

Police said the woman took the phone to bank workers but she was "abruptly intercepted" by Tucker, who took the phone from her and left the building.

Police obtained search warrants for Tucker's home and electronics. Investigators say they eventually determined that he had been using his phone to spy on women in the bank's restrooms.

Several commenters on a police department Facebook post about the arrest said they recognized Tucker from the bank and were surprised by the news.

Tucker was released from custody. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .