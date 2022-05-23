PLEASANTVILLE — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a city resident.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, officers responded at around 12 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue and located 30-year-old Jazmen Martin-Richardson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel were unable to revive the victim and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the matter is active and ongoing, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the prosecutor's office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666, or use the prosecutor's office website to submit a tip.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

