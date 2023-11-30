❄ Atlantic City's Winter Wonderland Parade through town is this weekend

❄ Actor Kelsey Grammer will serve as the grand marshal

❄ Businesses along the route are encouraged to decorate

ATLANTIC CITY — A familiar face will be in Atlantic City this weekend.

Actor and comedian Kelsey Grammer will serve as the Grand Marshal in the Atlantic City’s Winter Wonderland Parade through town on Saturday, Dec. 2. The raindate is Dec. 9.

Other parade participants will include Mayor Marty Small Sr., as well as city council members, first responders, and local businesses and organizations.

The Malcolm X Shabazz High School marching band in Newark will be among the performers, joining students from other area schools.

Businesses along the parade route have been encouraged to decorate in a festive manner.

The festivities will get underway at noon at Pop Lloyd Stadium. The procession will then travel up MLK Boulevard, go around The Walk to Atlantic Avenue, and then proceed to the finishing point at Center City Park (South Carolina Avenue).

The parade is part of the official opening weekend kickoff of the Atlantic City Tinseltown Experience. Join family and friends for pop-up experiences, holiday events, AC Ballet’s The Nutcracker, tree lightings, a cocktail and mocktail trail, New Year’s Eve events, and so much more.

Grammer, who played the TV character, Frasier Crane on the NBC sitcom, “Cheers” from 1982 to 1993, reprised the role of the radio psychiatrist in the spinoff sitcom, “Frasier” which ran also on NBC for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004.

The Frasier reboot premiered its first two episodes of a 10-episode season on Oct. 12 exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes drop weekly on Thursdays.

Grammer has always had a deep love for Atlantic City, having visited the Jersey Shore town since he was a child. Ever since launching his Faith American Brewing Company in 2015, Grammer has been touring and promoting his beer.

He has been to the Garden State several times, especially Atlantic City where he’s popped in at the Golden Nugget Casino’s Rush Lounge, as well as A’Dam Good Sports Bar at Tropicana’s The Quarter.

Grammer’s Faith American beer is available in Atlantic City at The Irish Pub, Steel Pier, and Hard Rock Casino.

