Here’s the one thing I don’t want to happen this winter in NJ (Opinion)

This might be an unpopular opinion. When you think of winter in New Jersey you inevitably think of snow.

It feels like a while since we have had a true snow storm in New Jersey. Hopefully I'm not jinxing it!

I never fully understood why people had an affection with snow. It's one thing if you ski or snowboard, but outside of that is there really any use for it?

Some will say it looks pretty, but after a few days it just turns into snow/dirt and then it's ugly.

And don't forget the worst part of it all, shoveling! Yep, nothing quite like having to go outside and shovel the entire driveway and walkway so that there's a path.

Just a bunch of unnecessary work that wouldn't happen if we got no snow. Plus it's got to be cold for there to be snow and the cold weather is no fun in my opinion either. As soon as you walk outside and you're bitter cold? No thanks.

Once the snow melts too then you're stuck with a dirty car for the foreseeable future.

Yeah, I think I speak for many in New Jersey when I say we don't need the snow.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

