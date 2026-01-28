All right, New Jersey. I know it’s been a while since we’ve seen snow like we did this week, but that doesn’t give us an excuse to make a certain mistake.

I’ve seen many drivers be guilty of this snow crime, so I’m giving you all a gentle reminder of how to handle your car when there’s winter weather.

Clear off your car

It’s as if those in the Garden State forgot how to act when we have significant snowfall and felt no need to clear off the top of their car.

Driving to work on routes 195 and 295, I saw a higher amount of cars than I would have predicted, driving with snow piled on top of them.

The windshields would be cleared off, the windows scraped of any ice, but the roof of the car would be untouched, completely covered with a thick, near foot-tall layer of snow.

Something my cohost Jeff Deminski would call a “snow-hawk.” Like a mohawk of snow.

I love a good portmanteau. 10/10. No notes. Also, while I have your attention… “portmanSNOW.” Thank you.

Think about it:

Surely you must be bothered when driving behind cars with snow blowing off of the roof onto your windshield, impairing your vision.

Shouldn’t you spare your fellow Jersey drivers of that same pain?

For all of our sakes, don’t think you’re set after just cleaning off the windows and windshield of your car. Be courteous to your fellow New Jerseyan and wipe the inches of snow off of your entire car before driving on the roads.

All this to say: drive safe!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

