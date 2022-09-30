Wine, dine, and true crime at New Jersey winery

If you’re feeling low on dinner table conversation I may have just found the perfect experience for you.

Four Sisters Winery has been around since 1984 and is always coming up with different ways to excite New Jerseyans into coming to the vineyard and of course try out some new wines.

Their next dinner event is one you won’t want to miss as the theme is a murder mystery.

If you loved playing clue growing up you are bound to love this dinner.

The event will be from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 2 and will be action-packed from start to end.

The event will begin with a wine tasting, followed by dinner and dessert which will then commence the mystery.

The story will unfold and several members of the table may be asked to act out certain parts of the storyline.

The end of the event will reveal the murderer in addition to other suspects and all guests will be gifted with a Four Sisters Winery wine glass.

The tickets are $45 per person, which is pretty affordable for this kind of experience.

Can’t attend but are interested in more events like this?

You can head to the Garden State Wine Growers Association website where they have listed a whole calendar of exciting dinner events at a range of wineries throughout New Jersey.

This really is such a fun and unique experience to have, especially if you’re getting tired of endless nights at the kitchen table.

