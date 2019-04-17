WindMill Hotdogs opens new Long Branch spot

An iconic New Jersey business known for its hot dogs, WindMill restaurant, is back to operating six locations at the Jersey Shore.

The new business is in Long Branch's Ursula Plaza at 444 Ocean Blvd. North. It marked its grand opening on Tuesday.

WindMill grand opening at Ursula Plaza, Long Branch (courtesy WindMill restaurants)

WindMill closed its longtime second location in the Monmouth County city at 200 Ocean Ave. last September. That site was demolished in January, as Long Branch prepares for another set of high-end condominiums.

The original WindMill restaurant, open since 1976 with that windmill atop its roof, remains at 586 Ocean Blvd. There's even artwork paying tribute to that location at the newer Long Branch site.

WindMill at Ursula Plaza, Long Branch (courtesy WindMill restaurants)

Other open WindMill locations are in Asbury Park, Belmar, Brick and Red Bank. At the end of March, the WindMill of Freehold was "temporarily closed" with plans to reopen "as soon as possible."

