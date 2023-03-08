Wind-blown wildfire in Little Egg Harbor, NJ consumes 418 acres

🔥 The Governors Branch wildfire was first spotted at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday

🔥 The fire consumed 418 acres

🔥 Gusty winds Wednesday will push any remaining smoke toward LBI

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Firefighters continued monitoring the Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area overnight after a wildfire was contained late Tuesday.

The Governors Branch wildfire was first spotted by the Cedar Bridge fire tower at 11:45 a.m., according to NJ Forest Fire Service Chief Greg McLaughlin. Northwest winds up to 40 mph helped fuel the fire, which spread rapidly along Route 539 in a remote area off Munion Field Road.

Because of the gusty winds, firefighters successfully implemented "indirect tactics" to contain the fire and created a backfire to keep it from spreading south, according to Section Forest Fire Warden John Earlin Jr.

Map showing location of Governors Branch wildfire Map showing location of Governors Branch wildfire (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Threatened structures safe

The fire consumed 418 acres and was declared 100% contained early Tuesday evening. No evacuations were needed and no property was damaged.

Sixteen structures on North Shore Drive and South Shore Drive in Little Egg Harbor were untouched, according to McLaughlin.

Route 539 west of the Garden State Parkway between Forge Road and Warren Grove Spur Road has been reopened.

No firefighters were injured.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Zarrow said it will remain breezy Wednesday, which will push any remaining smoke toward Little Egg Harbor Township, Tuckerton, and the southern end of Long Beach Island.

"Residents of those areas might smell it, and there could be a prominent haze in the air.

Governors Branch wildfire burns in Little Egg Harbor Governors Branch wildfire burns in Little Egg Harbor (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

One of NJ's worst wildfires in the same area

The area was the site of one of New Jersey’s most destructive wildfires, the Spring Hill fire on March 31, 2019.

The fire burned 11,638 acres of pineland in Burlington County. Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to contain, and roadways such as Route 72 west and Route 539 in Barnegat Township were forced to close. Smoke from the fire was visible from Atlantic City to Sandy Hook.

Governors Branch wildfire burns in Little Egg Harbor Governors Branch wildfire burns in Little Egg Harbor (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.