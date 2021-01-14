‘Willow’ the cat still missing after stolen Jeep recovered

A $1,000 reward is being offered to locate Willow, the cat that was inside a Jeep that was stolen a week ago from a Speedway gas station.

Jennifer Carl was 20 minutes from home when she stopped at the Speedway gas station at 2 Harrison Ave. in Harrison to use the restroom. Her rented Jeep, which she left running, was stolen with Willow inside a pink carrier.

The Jeep was later found near the Home Depot in Newark. Carl's belongings had been thrown into someone's yard nearby.

"They haven't found the carrier. Somebody just spotted the carrier a few days ago. I don't know if Willow was in the carrier or what happened. The witness was able to drop off the stuff that was chucked into his yard but then he said he spotted the carrier across the street," Carl told New Jersey 101.5.

Willow weighs approximately 19 pounds and is 13 or 14 years old with kidney issues and requires a special diet. She is not chipped and was not wearing a collar.

"My desperate hope is that she was in the carrier and somebody just grabbed her right away and took her in," Carl said.

Carl said she is working with some local women who run trap-neuter-release and animal rescue operations operations in the area to put up flyers, set up traps and talk to people in the neighborhood.

A GoFundMe page has been posted to raise money for a reward.

"The women I’m working with have said that a reward would make a big difference in finding her," Carl said.

Harrison police asked anyone with information about Willow to call them at 973-483-4101.

Willow, the cat inside a Jeep stolen from a gas station (Jennifer Kathryn Carl)

