Government and health officials are cautioning families from having too many people at their Thanksgiving dinner table.

Last month, Gov. Murphy warned us not to have too many people at dinners or out of town family over for the holidays. While his executive orders have destroyed businesses, along with peoples' social lives and mental health, the one consolation for many of us is family. The one constant in my life for the past eight months is having my son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter over every Sunday for dinner. Nothing extravagant, just the simple company of loving family members.

We've had birthday parties with family from out of state. Every holiday weekend was filled with simple family gatherings with all of our loved ones. It's been one of the very few things that have carried us through this government takeover.

Some of the gatherings, none over the legal limit, have included my 89-year-old mother who we had to yank out of an assisted living facility due to the unbearable restrictions. I take her to diners, restaurants and other family members homes. She's been with people from other households, from out of town and YES, she got COVID-19 when she was "locked down" in assisted living. She will be over on Thanksgiving, along with many other members of our family from here and elsewhere. She and we wouldn't have it any other way.

If you're not comfortable doing that, I completely respect your decision and your views. I don't understand them, but I wouldn't ridicule you for your choices. Hmmm. I wonder if I'll get the same consideration?

