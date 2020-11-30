It's been 4 days since Thanksgiving and the clock is ticking on whatever leftovers you might still have. It's possible that with the smaller crowds at the Thanksgiving table due to state restrictions, there could be less left over, but chances are with the way whoever is making the dinner cooks, the high volume of food remains the same

So what's left in your refrigerator?

According to USA Today, Thanksgiving leftovers can last 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator and 3 to 4 months in the freezer. That makes the Monday after Thanksgiving "Leftover Monday," the day when it's time to clear out the fridge. Of course, if you had macaroni on the Thanksgiving table, there probably isn't any of that leftover, but nevertheless.

Here are some things you can make with all those leftovers, according to you:

