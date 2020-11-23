Walmart, Target and many other NJ stores closing for Thanksgiving 2020

Walmart, and Target have most notably joined the Thanksgiving Day closure bandwagon in 2020, after months of essential demand during the ongoing pandemic.

Kohl's, Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Ulta and Value City Furniture also have been added to the long list of businesses giving their staff a day to stay home.

CVS and Walgreen's stores around New Jersey will be open for Thanksgiving, as well as at least some Harmon Face Values locations, while grocery stores including Wegman's, Whole Foods and Stop & Shop are closing earlier than usual.

Other stores closed for Thanksgiving 2020 include: