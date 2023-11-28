Here is the best way to eat your leftover turkey meat

Turkey nachos are on the menu as the last of the Thanksgiving turkey meat gets consumed! We had a fantastic turkey this year with an 18-pound bird from our friends at Just Farmed.

My job is to pull all the remaining meat off the carcass, including the dark meat on the leftover drumstick, thigh, and wing. After you've had your fill of hot turkey sandwiches and turkey pot pie it's time for something different.

For us, enter Turkey nachos. Nachos, of course, require corn chips. And since I don't eat seed oils, there are limited choices.

Two brands that are available and delicious are Masa Chips and Siete brand tortilla chips.

The first step is to get a baking sheet and place tin foil to cover the bottom. Then spread the chips across the pan. I like a natural lime taste with chips so I take a fresh lime and with a microplane, grate some lime zest onto the chips.

Spadea's Turkey Nachos Spadea's Turkey Nachos loading...

Then in a large frying pan, I melt some butter on low heat and add chopped red onion, chopped jalapeno (keep the seeds, don't be a wimp on the heat!), chopped cilantro, and salt, and cracked pepper.

Spadea's Turkey Nachos Spadea's Turkey Nachos loading...

Let the mixture cook on low heat until you can just about see through the onions. Then add in chopped turkey meat, turn up the heat a little to get a little brown on the meat, and then remove from the heat.

Spadea's Turkey Nachos Spadea's Turkey Nachos loading...

Spread the cooked mix over the chips. Add plenty of cheese to the top and place under the broiler until the cheese is melted. Delicious.

And for those of you who know me understand that I prefer chopsticks to forks, and hands for that matter. Yes, it's possible, and OK to use chopsticks to eat nachos.

Spadea's Turkey Nachos Spadea's Turkey Nachos loading...

Spadea's Turkey Nachos Spadea's Turkey Nachos loading...

Check out this landmark Jersey shore breakfast and lunch spot Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom