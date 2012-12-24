Will NJ Get a White Christmas?

@Car0lineew, Twitter

Parts of New Jersey are expected to get a white Christmas this year, if barely.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Poconos, Lehigh Valley and northern New Jersey.

That includes Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.

The advisory lasts from 6 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday and calls for snow and freezing rain.

Snow accumulations of about one inch are expected, with some light accumulations of ice.

Temperatures are expected to range from the upper 20s to low 30s.

The weather service cautions motorists to prepare for slippery roads and limited visibility.

