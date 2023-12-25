Grilling and the Jersey Shore go together like peanut butter and jelly.

There's nothing better than enjoying a beautiful day in the backyard, cracking open a few cold ones, and throwing some steaks, burgers, hot dogs, and corn onto your grill.

Even in the winter, it's not out of the realm of possibility to see someone firing up the grill to do some mid-winter grillin'.

Personally, when it comes to grills I'm a charcoal guy more than anything, but have been known to use propane in a pinch.

Could it soon be illegal though to use a propane grill in the Garden State?

The Future Of Propane Grills In New Jersey.

When it comes to policy making, New Jersey tends to follow other more 'progressive' states when it comes to passing laws.

So it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility that if a state like California decided to ban the use of single-use propane tanks that Jersey would follow suit eventually.

SB1256 bans the purchase of single-use propane tanks in the state of California, you know, those little green ones you use while camping or for a small outdoor grill?

Cheap RV Living does specify that single-use propane tanks would be banned from being sold but NOT banned from being used in California if brought in from another state.

California's propane ban goes into effect on January 1st, 2028, so what could this mean for New Jersey?

Although a single-use propane ban isn't a thing yet in Jersey, our state does tend to lend itself to more green laws.

Like when there was all the commotion over Jersey banning gas-powered stoves in homes.

Gas stoves are by no stretch banned, it was just part of a green initiative to incentivize homeowners to move to an electric stove.

For now, you're still all good to fire up your propane grill whenever you want, that being said Jersey does have some pretty ridiculous laws.

