Wow! Can You Legally Own a Sloth in New Jersey?

If you are wondering why or how did I come up with this topic "Can You Legally Own a Sloth in New Jersey?" The answer might make you laugh, and it has a holiday tie-in lol

I was wearing a "Christmas Sweater" today at work and on it was a sloth who was trying to get on a snowy mountain and go skiing lol. I thought today hmmm I wonder if you could have a pet sloth here in New Jersey, so I decided to dig a bit and get an answer.

Are Sloths Friendly To Humans?

According to Pet Helpful, you can have a sloth as a pet. "Yes, with a permit from the state." Now just because you can, should you have a sloth as a pet? From the articles I have been reading, I would say no it's not an animal you want as a pet. According to Toucan Rescue Ranch, "Sloths are solitary creatures who want to be left alone, thus unlike household animals, they do not like to be touched. So, if you come too close for their comfort, they can be deadly and severely hurt people. How would they attack? They defend themselves by using their razor-sharp teeth and claws."

Are Sloths Pet Friendly?

According to Brevard Zoo, "As adorable as sloths are—especially babies—these furry creatures should not be kept as pets."

So I am curious if anyone out there has a pet sloth and how it is having this exotic pet in New Jersey. Post your comments below and let us know.

