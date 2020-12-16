Will Murphy keep us in public health emergency through election? (Opinion)
It's the public health emergency that never seems to end. Governor Murphy has already extended his March 9 public health emergency declaration nine times since March 9 and despite the coronavirus vaccines coming to New Jersey, it doesn't look like it's going to stop anytime soon.
Is it possible our Governor extends the emergency usually used for a short time during a crisis, right up until the gubernatorial election this November?
Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick tells me by text, "I think as long as there is no effective vaccine and cases continue he will keep the emergency"
Murphy tweeted out today that the pandemic is nowhere near over.
But he has also tweeted out previously that he sees light at the end of the tunnel.
Could this be another step in the end of the pandemic? Or will what seems to be the eternal state of emergency give Governor Murphy executive power right through the election? I texted Senator Declan O'Scanlon, a Republican who represents New Jersey's 13th legislative district. Here's what he wrote back to me.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.