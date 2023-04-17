Will COVID delay Bruce Springsteen tour? Boss tests positive – Report says
Multiple reports say Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa have tested positive for COVID-19.
Springsteen was supposed at attend Saturday's inaugural American Music Honors event at Monmouth University's Pollak Theatre, but he was a no-show.
The crowd became concerned after it was announced to the crowd the reason he could not attend was due to the positive test.
The announcement was made by Bob Santelli, who directs Monmouth University's Springsteen Archive. ShowBiz411 reports Santelli says he got the call Saturday morning from Springsteen's people that he would not be attending and confirming the positive test.
There has been nothing official directly from Springsteen or his representatives.
Fellow New Jersey native Jon Stewart hosted the show at Monmouth University, and sought to calm the crowd.
"Don't overreact. They're fine," Stewart said according to NJArts.net.
The 73-year-old Springsteen had just finished his first New Jersey concert in seven years - before a sold-out crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark on Friday night.
He is scheduled to begin an international tour April 28 with the E Street Band before returning to the U.S. It is not known if the COVID test will delay the start of that tour.
Last month, Springsteen had to postpone multiple concerts due to a band member having an "undisclosed illness." Who was effected and with what was never revealed.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
