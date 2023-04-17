Will COVID delay Bruce Springsteen tour? Boss tests positive – Report says

Multiple reports say Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa have tested positive for COVID-19.

Bruce Springsteen Harry How, Getty Images loading...

Springsteen was supposed at attend Saturday's inaugural American Music Honors event at Monmouth University's Pollak Theatre, but he was a no-show.

The crowd became concerned after it was announced to the crowd the reason he could not attend was due to the positive test.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images loading...

The announcement was made by Bob Santelli, who directs Monmouth University's Springsteen Archive. ShowBiz411 reports Santelli says he got the call Saturday morning from Springsteen's people that he would not be attending and confirming the positive test.

There has been nothing official directly from Springsteen or his representatives.

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Fellow New Jersey native Jon Stewart hosted the show at Monmouth University, and sought to calm the crowd.

"Don't overreact. They're fine," Stewart said according to NJArts.net.

Gov. Phil Murphy has declared Sept. 23 "Bruce Springsteen Day" in New Jersey Getty Images Gov. Phil Murphy has declared Sept. 23 "Bruce Springsteen Day" in New Jersey

Getty Images loading...

The 73-year-old Springsteen had just finished his first New Jersey concert in seven years - before a sold-out crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark on Friday night.

He is scheduled to begin an international tour April 28 with the E Street Band before returning to the U.S. It is not known if the COVID test will delay the start of that tour.

Paul McCartney Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP loading...

Last month, Springsteen had to postpone multiple concerts due to a band member having an "undisclosed illness." Who was effected and with what was never revealed.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 50 songs you won't believe are turning 50 this year From classic rock anthems to disco hits and everything in between, Stacker surveyed Billboard 's Hot 100 list of top songs in 1973 and highlighted the top 50.

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.