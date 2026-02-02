❄️ Video shows people skating on frozen ocean ice in Wildwood

❄️ New Jersey’s famous Groundhog Day animals delivered split predictions winter

❄️ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow believes in science, not shadows

Skaters took to the frozen ocean as New Jersey's bitter cold winter continues, although the Garden State's groundhog (and other) prognosticators are split on how long winter will last.

The ice in Wildwood at the beach appears to have frozen over skating on the ice. Surreal video of people skating with the roller coasters at Morey's Pier in the background. New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says that several reasons came together to cause the ocean to freeze.

"We all know that fresh water freezes at 32 degrees Fahrenheit. But salty ocean water freezes at about 28 degrees. Air temperatures have been colder continuously for over a week. So the high surf driven onto the beaches by this weekend's off-shore coastal storm was able to freeze in place as a giant sheet of ice. What a spectacular display," Zarrow said.

Stonewall Jackson (left), Tomothy the Turtle, Lady Edwina

Groundhog Day predictions split across New Jersey

New Jersey's four legged prognosticators are split on whether or not winter will end early.

Stonewall Jackson

Stonewall Jackson at Space Farms Zoo & Museum after making his prediction with handler state Sen. Parker Space Mon., Feb 2, 2027

Stonewall Jackson at the Space Farms Zoo and Museum in Wantage did not see his shadow on Monday meaning and believes winter will come to an early end.

It was the fifth year in a row that Stonewall has been shadowless, according to the website groundhog-day.com.

Lady Edwina

Lady Elwina makes her Groundhog Day prediction at the Turtle Back Zoo Mon., Feb 2, 2026

Lady Edwina came indoors on a bitter cold day to make her call and saw her shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter.

"This winter hasn't been fun. It's been windy and cold and it snowed a ton. Sure, I've been snuggled up in my nice cozy bed but my wi-fi's been working, I know what's been said. You wanted more snow but this is more than you planned. And weeks below freezing this is way out of hand. I know daisys and tulips would be lovely to see but I'm afraid here in Jersey it's not meant to be," Edwina "said" through zoo director Jillian Fazio.

Edwina has seen not seen her shadow for the past two years, according to groundhog-day.com.

As a bonus, Edwina picked the Seattle Seahawks to win the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots.

Two newcomers were split on early spring.

Tomothy the Turtle

Tomothy the Turtle sees his shadow on Groundhog Day Mon,., Feb. 2, 2026

Edelman Fossil Park & Museum at Rowan University in Glassboro got into the prediction game with Tomothy, an eastern box turtle who lives at the museum's Critter Cove.

Tomothy (yes, his actual name) was led by Dr. Callan, Critter Cove's manager & veterinarian.

Paulie the Rabbit

After Milltown Mel II died in 2022 the borough has been without a groundhog to make a prediction. State law prohibited the borough from bringing in a new groundhog due to the threat of a rare rabies strain.

Members of the Facebook group Milltown For All voted on a new predictor in the Honorary Milltown Mel contest with Paulie beating out Milltown Gus and Lucy La Rue Pugglesworth, according to TAP into SOMA.

As for his prediction Paulie did not see his shadow and is looking for an early spring.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, who not so lovingly called the groundhogs and other critters "weather rodents," doesn't buy any of what they're predicting with their respective shadows. Instead, he'll use his brain and weather degree to make a call for the rest of the winter.

"Even though temperatures will climb just above freezing for a few hours this week with abundant sunshine, ice melt will be limited. Until we see much warmer temperatures in the 40s and 50s and/or a period of steady rain, it's going to remain predominantly snowy and icy around New Jersey," said Zarrow.

