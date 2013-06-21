Wildwood Plans Free Beach Rock Concert, Aug. 24

Wildwood is planning another free beach concert.

This one will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, at Schellenger Avenue and the beach — the same location as last year's Kenny Chesney concert.

The event will be headlined by the rock band Fuel, and also include performances by Lit, Hoobastank and Alien Ant Farm.

It's being held in conjunction with a flag football tournament hosted by the Philadelphia Soul of the Arena Football League.

Though free, tickets will be required.

Bob Maschio of Coastal Broadcasting Systems, another sponsor, says 10,000 to 15,000 tickets will be distributed starting July 1.

Organizers say they'll be available on a first-come, first-served basis at three websites, philadelphiasoul.com, wjserocks.com and ticketfly.com.