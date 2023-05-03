Wildly popular Mexican restaurant opens new NJ location

An expanding Mexican chain is opening its first South Jersey location.

Tacoria Mexican Street Kitchen is opening its 9th Garden State location later this year in Marlton.

The restaurant’s roots are in New Jersey; their website says:

We’re just a couple of friends from Rutgers who REALLY love Mexican food, and we wanted to share our love with others back home. So we went to Mexico to soak up the culture and learn as many culinary secrets as we could, and then spent months in our own kitchen blending, mixing, experimenting and tasting until we created our own unique flavor. Y listo, Tacoria was born!

They already have locations in Princeton, Jersey City, Montclair, Morristown, New Brunswick, Paramus, Hoboken, and Piscataway. According to NJ.com, there is another one planned for Somerville.

Their menu has the items you’re expecting: tacos, burritos, burrito boxes, nachos, quesadillas, salads, and sides. They also have a pretty complete vegan menu.

One of the standout features of Tacoria is its commitment to using high-quality, locally sourced ingredients in its dishes. The restaurant's menu features a variety of proteins, including steak, chicken, shrimp, and pork, all of which are marinated in-house and cooked to order.

In addition to its classic taco offerings, Tacoria also offers a range of creative and unique flavor combinations. For example, the "Korean BBQ Taco" features marinated beef, kimchi, scallions, and sesame seeds, while the "Elote Bowl" includes grilled corn, cotija cheese, cilantro lime rice, and avocado.

No opening date has been announced, but they’re shooting for the fall.

