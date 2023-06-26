WILDWOOD — A sculpture posted at Holly Beach Park in 2022 looked so real, it resulted in dozens of calls to the police.

But the attraction was so popular, Wildwood is bringing the Seward Johnson Sculptures back for a second year.

Five pieces of art are live and ready for the public at Holly Beach Park, Pacific & Glenwood Pocket Park, Scotty's Park, and SOLCOW Park, according to city officials.

The art installation will be on display until November. It's part of the Arts in the Parks series, which launched two years ago.

City officials have created a bike tour map for the public to view the 2023 additions.

Here's a rundown of what you can view in person:

Cat Nap — Holly Beach Park

Cat Nap (City of Wildwood) Cat Nap (City of Wildwood) loading...

Next — Holly Beach Park

Next (City of Wildwood) Next (City of Wildwood) loading...

Best Seller — Pacific & Glenwood Pocket Park

Best Seller (City of Wildwood) Best Seller (City of Wildwood) loading...

Hats Off — Scotty's Park

Hats Off (City of Wildwood) Hats Off (City of Wildwood) loading...

The Photo Shoot — SOLCOW Park

Photo Shoot (City of Wildwood) Photo Shoot (City of Wildwood) loading...

Seward Johnson was born in New Jersey and become known worldwide for his figurative sculptures.

In 2022, sculptures in the parks "stopped a thousand cars and spawned a few dozen calls to the City of Wildwood Police Department." People were fooled by Grabbing Some Peace (photo below) — they were unaware that it was just a sculpture.

Grabbing Some Peace, Holly Beach Park (City of Wildwood) Grabbing Some Peace, Holly Beach Park (City of Wildwood) loading...

