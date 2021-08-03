JACKSON — A wife was charged with the shooting death of her husband early Monday morning inside their home, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Antonia Ashford, 44, pointed a handgun at her husband inside their home on Harvey Jones Drive in Jackson around 2:15 a.m. and shot him in the face. She was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Police found the body of Roderick Ashford, 47, lying unresponsive on the floor and unsuccessfully tried to revive him, according to Billhimer. Roderick Ashford was pronounced dead at the house.

Billhimer did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting.

Antonia Jackson is being held at the Ocean County Jail awaiting a detention hearing.

