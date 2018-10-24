When you see a homeless person on the street, do you give them money? Many say no for fear that they will use it to support some sort of addiction, be it drinking or drugs. Caroline Scherrer, founder of "People For The Poor" , which raises money for homeless people in South Jersey, responded to me regarding that assumption, and I wholeheartedly agree.

Responding via email, Scherrer said, "True, in giving a person cash, they could very easily go and get drunk or high, BUT that cash also allows them to buy the basics - feminine products, a hat from the dollar store to protect them from sunburn or keep their head warm, tooth brushes, soap, shampoo, toilet paper - and food!! When you give a friend or relative cash for a gift, do you specify what they can or should do with it? If so, then it is NOT a gift. When you give a person living on the street money, it is their choice - not yours - to spend it whichever they want - or need!"

Homelessness has gone up 9 percent in New Jersey this past year. With the cold coming up, socks are very much appreciated as well.

