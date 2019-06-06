Why won’t anyone fight back against NJ taxes? — LIVE

There are a few things everyone knows.

We get what we vote for, more or less. Nothing scares a politician more than losing votes.

New Jersey has some of the highest taxes in the nation. The cost of living is huge. We get charged to go on the beach. Tolls literally nickel and dime us.

Pretty much everyone has a gripe with how our money is being spent — maybe multiple.

So then why, Jim Gearhart wonders, don't residents do anything about it? Where has the momentum for a tax revolt gone? Are we just too tired, too complacent ... too indifferent?

Some of what we heard back from the New Jersey 101.5 faithful:

Douglas Matthews: " God Bless all our Veterans from WWII and the D-Day Invasion at Normandy ... True Heroes of the Greatest Generation!" With this week's recording on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Jim and Bob couldn't agree more.

Brian Vee: "We should talk about the gas tax hike that no one really fought back on and just let the politicians do it. And the tolls. I notice a lot of people in NJ will complain when prices go up but never use their right to protest." Jim wishes they would.

Diana Gerace: "State of Sheep. Sorry!" Or, Jim suggests, "sheeple."

