Why we keep bumping into Kelsey Grammer all over NJ

A few weeks ago, a friend of mine said that she bumped into Kelsey Grammer at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park.

Now, I know that Bruce Springsteen has been known to frequent the Wonder Bar. And Bon Jovi‘s been there a couple times, too. But Kelsey Grammer? Not somebody that you necessarily identify with a local New Jersey music hotspot.

But when she explained that he was there to promote his Faith American ale, I understood.

By all accounts, Grammer was an absolute gentleman, charming staff and customers alike. Everyone who met him so that he was a regular guy with a difficult past who was a champion of rebounding from adversity.

That's why we’re bumping into Kelsey Grammer all over New Jersey.

It’s no secret that New Jersey’s proximity to New York is a huge draw for celebrities especially because movies TV shows and commercials are shot here all the time. So we do get to run into a celebrity from time to time. But Grammer's visit is all about his faith American brewing Company, founded in 2015 and is located in the Catskill Mountains in New York State.

Grammer has a long history in New Jersey, raised by his mother and maternal grandparents in New Jersey. Then having married jersey girl—and now a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills—Camille Donatacci in the early 2000s.

I love that someone realizes the importance of New Jersey as a major economic player when they’re marketing their products. It means they realize that we’re not just to stop over from New York to Philadelphia or vice versa, but an actual PR draw that can bring attention and luster to their brands.

