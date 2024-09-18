Why Scouting is the perfect activity for NJ kids in 2024

September is a busy month for families with school-age children. Not only do the kiddies head back to school, but it is time to start the new suite of fall season and academic year activities. From sports to music to academic enrichment, there are countless options out there — limited only by schedule and finances.

I want to talk about one particular category of extracurricular activity that I believe transcends all the others. One that is respected by everyone. And serves as the cornerstone of becoming a truly well-rounded human-being. Scouting.

For the bulk of this article, I will be talking specifically about Cub Scouts, which is open to kids from Kindergarten to 5th grade. But let's not forget about Scouts BSA (Boy Scouts of America) (soon to be renamed Scouting America), Girl Scouts of the USA, and numerous other niche organizations tied to specific aspects of scouting culture, religious institutions, etc.

Since the Scouting movement began in 1910, millions upon millions of Americans have participated in such programs. The mission of the Boys Scouts of America (and Cub Scouts) in particular is to "prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law." You know the mottos and slogans: Be prepared. Do your best. Do a good turn daily.

This is now the peak recruitment season for scouting groups. Packs and troops all around are hosting open house and new member events. I have to throw in a plug for BeAScout.org — just plug in your zip code and you will see which units are operating nearby.

My two oldest sons have been a part of Cub Scouts since they were eligible. And I am proud to be serving as Assistant Cubmaster for our local pack this year. It is an amazing, thriving community. And it is truly one of the most worthwhile volunteer experiences I've had. (More on that later...)

It is also important to know that the safeguards, guidelines, and training now in place to protect our children from abuse and bullying are very strong. This is incredibly important in this day and age. Without such protections, my boys and I absolutely would not have joined the organization.

Let me lay out 10 very good reasons why your sons and daughters might consider joining the wonderful world of Scouting:

Adventure

In today's modern age, one particular challenge for parents is to find alternatives to the dreaded screen time. Organized Scouting activities get kids to put the electronics down and explore the great outdoors through camping, hiking, and more.

Friendship & Fellowship

The close-knit den/pack structure creates a strong sense of belonging. And creates fast and long-lasting friendships.

Citizenship / Patriotism

Respect and reverence for the United States of America is a huge theme in Scouting. We recite the Pledge of Allegiance at every scout function. We learn about the flag, its history, proper care and retirement. And we learn about government, often meeting with local leaders to discuss their job and the importance of service to one's community.

Character Growth

Scouting has ideals of spiritual and character growth and personal fitness. The Cub Scout motto rings true for all: "Do Your Best."

Life Skills

Many scouts discover a new hobby or even a career through the program. Learn about lots of subjects, including conservation, safety, fitness, and STEM.

Family

Parents and siblings get involved in Scouting too. Families who work and play together become stronger and more supportive to each other.

Achievement & Advancement

The awards granted to scouts are not participation trophies — those badges, patches, belt loops, and pins are earned through hard work and dedication, effort and achievement. It is a great way to grow self-confidence and self-esteem, even for the youngest scouts.

Year-Round Activity

Unlike athletics and school-affiliated activities, there is no "season" for Cub Scouts. Meetings and activities are flexible, and can fit in with the rest of your busy schedule. More and more packs are planning programs through the summer months too.

Fun

Just as important as all the rest, "fun" in Scouting means more than just having a good time. It's a code word for satisfaction from meeting challenges, having friends, feeling good, and feeling you're important to others.

Adult Leadership Opportunities

When I went through Cub Scouts as a kid, I never imagined I would return to the program one day. But here I am! Volunteering my time is not only a great way to spend time with my boys and their friends, it has been personally rewarding too. There are opportunities for adults registered with the BSA to attend special training, earn awards and achievements, and give back to the larger Scouting community. I hope to be involved for a very long time. (Shout-out to my colleague and dear friend Bob Williams, a former Scoutmaster and proud father of three Eagle Scouts, for convincing me to participate!)

