The Girl Scouts are coming out with a new cookie, the "Thin Skinned Mint." It comes in the shape of a snowflake.

The Girl Scouts say they're not about politics but deleting a tweet congratulating Amy Coney Barrett was all about politics and sends a bad message to girls and women everywhere. "Never be afraid to express your beliefs, unless someone has a problem with them, then delete and back away."

The Girl Scouts tweeted out congratulations to the new Supreme Court Justice in a tweet on Wednesday that has since been deleted, but it lives on in screenshot form.

You would think it would great to see an organization like the Girl Scouts whose promise is to "serve God and country" would be on board with a woman such as Barrett who checks both boxes in a big way. You would think they would stand strong behind such a woman who's an incredible example of empowerment no matter what your politics are but what they did next was very soft in the cookies.

After receiving criticism from those who don't agree politically with Barrett, they took down the tweet and put up yet another since-deleted tweet saying "Girl Scouts of the USA is a nonpolitical, nonpartisan organization,” the tweet said. “We are neither red nor blue, but Girl Scout GREEN. We are here to lift up girls and women. if you would like to debate partisan politics—keep scrolling.”

Even softer in the cookies.

Then came more spin and yet another tweet which the Girl Scouts are going with...so far

Have we really gotten to the point where an organization like the Girl Scouts comes under fire for simply congratulating a woman appointed to the Supreme Court? This isn't about Barrett's politics it's about the fact that through standing by her beliefs and hard work, she has made it to a position only 4 other women have achieved in the history of our country. That's an empowering message to send to Girl Scouts and women everywhere.

Another message to send to women if you're the Girl Scouts is that you stand behind your beliefs and your tweets. And if you believe in what you're saying, you don't let anyone back you down. Don't be soft in the cookies and if anyone threatens to make their own, let them try. They won't be as good!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

