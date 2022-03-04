Girl Scout cookies are being turned into cocktails and upscale desserts in NJ

Girl Scout cookies will be in the spotlight at a couple of different sites in New Jersey this month.

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore will be holding their 3rd TopCookie Dessert competition. The event is on March 9 at the Asbury Lanes. Each of the seven NJ chef competitors will incorporate Girl Scout Cookies such as Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas and more into their own special dessert.

The lead judge for the competition is Chef David Burke and each guest can cast their own vote as well. Tickets are $80pp and include bowling, dessert tastings and light snacks.

The seven competitors drew for their cookie inspiration; the participating chefs are:

Amelia Caverly, Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Company – Lemon-Ups

Chef Lauren Covas, Chef Covas Catering - Trefoils

Shannon Phillips, E. Holland Sundries – Thin Mints

Chef Kendall Szpakowski, Homesick - Tagalongs

Chef Raechel Lebron, Sickles Market – Do-si-dos

James Callano, Strollo’s Lighthouse Italian Ice - Samoas

Chef Becca Dolce, Talula’s – Girl Scout S’mores

Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore encompasses nearly 9,000 girls in Monmouth and Ocean counties and approximately 4,000 adult volunteers.

And in Atlantic City all month, the Lobby Bar at the Ocean Hotel and Casino will offer cookie-themed cocktails and $3 will be donated to the Girl Scout Troops of Southern and Central Jersey for every sale.

The new cocktails include Tall & Minty (Kahlua, half-and-half, Créme de Menthe), Caramel Surprise (Godiva Liqueur, caramel vodka, Malibu, half-and-half, chocolate syrup) and PB&B (Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Créme de Cacao, chocolate bitters, Angostura bitters).

