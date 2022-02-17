Why people put stupid bumper stickers on their cars in NJ (Opinion)

Some people don't get enough attention on their social media platforms, so they put something on their car to get more.

You see some political stuff on cars — pro-Trump, a Biden/Harris, pro-life or pro or anti-gun bumper stickers. We don't need to know your politics or if you have a "baby on board," but people feel the need to let us know as much about them in the 5 to 30 seconds we see them on the road.

Amazon Do You Follow Jesus This Closely Bumper Sticker Amazon Do You Follow Jesus This Closely Bumper Sticker loading...

Recently we spotted a bumper sticker that was perplexing. It said, "no airbags-we die like real men."

Maybe they were making fun of people who act very macho or do things to prove their manhood. It could be they were poking fun at people who don't wear seatbelts.

Approximately 95% of New Jersey drivers wear them. Most people can't disable their airbags unless it's an older foreign car.

Amazon NO AIRBAGS We Die Like Real Men Decal Vinyl Sticker Amazon NO AIRBAGS We Die Like Real Men Decal Vinyl Sticker loading...

It's one thing to tell us your politics, but don't put a bumper sticker on your car that we have to Google to find the meaning.

It comes from a meme in 2016 that had nothing to do with airbags, but the internet and bored people got a hold of it and — voila! — this popular bumper sticker. You can get one of your own on Amazon.

Now I guess we have to make a bumper sticker that says, "We google your stupid bumper sticker while driving-we die like millennials".

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

