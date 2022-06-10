Why people in NJ and PA are boycotting Martin’s potato rolls (Opinion)

What would it take to boycott the holy grail of sandwich rolls and hamburger buns? For me, a lot more than a political difference.

But that’s exactly what’s happening. Once it was reported that someone in the Martin family donated $100,000 to a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate the potato rolls hit the fan.

It’s said that executive chair Jim Martin financially supported Doug Mastriano’s candidacy. And Mastriano is a Trump-backed Pennsylvania state senator.

He’s connected to the Jan. 6 rally at the U.S. Capitol. He’s made controversial remarks about COVID-19 vaccines, gun control (compared to Hitler) and has reportedly pushed the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Stacked: A Sandwich Showdown presented by Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Hosted By Restaurant: Impossible's Robert Irvine- New York City Wine & Food Festival Noam Galai loading...

So once it came out that someone from the Martin potato roll empire threw him their support, calls for boycotts began. People are swearing off their potato rolls. (Good! More for me!) Shake Shack is even being leaned on to stop using Martin’s potato rolls on their burgers.

Yeahhhh. I don’t see that happening. In a statement Shake Shack said:

“In regards to the actions of individuals associated with the Martin’s company and their personal political donations — those are the choices of those individuals and do not express the values of Shake Shack. We continue to be in active conversations with Martin’s to express our concern.”

And I continue to be active in my love of Martin’s potato rolls. My God, seriously, is there anything better? The taste? The texture? It can’t be duplicated. Whether it’s for a burger, a sandwich, or for hot dogs, these are light years ahead of the competition. It’s not summer without them.

I don’t agree with things said by Mastriano. But have we all forgotten he has the right to say them? Are some of the things he’s said dangerous? That’s a judgment call, but I would say yes. Are Martin’s potato rolls incredible? I would also say yes.

The boycott game has never appealed to me. But just as the candidate has the right to his opinion, you have the right to your protest. March a hundred miles in protest if you’d like. Work up an appetite. And you know what would taste really good when you’re done?

Mmmmm.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7