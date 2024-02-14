Why NJ should book those summer vacation flights now

Recently, those flying from Trenton-Mercer Airport were offered enormous discounts for flights timing up with spring break in New Jersey. Although their biggest offer has now expired, they still have a couple more that'll still save you a ton of money (more on those offers here).

But aside from that, the cost to fly has been on the lower side everywhere, which is really great news for travelers. That's especially welcomed for those in New Jersey who often pay more for almost everything in general.

Especially when compared to last year. According to CNBC, "Airfare fell 6.4% January from a year ago, according to the latest inflation read."

That, however, is expected to change in the near future. Although airfare is down across the board, it's not expected to stay that way.

airplane (TonyYao, ThinkStock) airplane (TonyYao, ThinkStock) loading...

Aside from January typically being on the quiet side for flights, it's not the only reason airfare is down. According to CNBC, "The drop comes even though carriers are facing capacity constraints this year, in part because of an engine recall from Pratt & Whitney, congested airspace, and delayed aircraft deliveries."

But as the warmer weather approaches, so will the flights. And as more people begin to plan out their summer vacations, prices will undoubtedly begin to rise once again.

As for how high prices might go, time will tell. But with demand expected to rise, travelers should expect to see that reflected in the price.

Airplane on landing Airplane on landing (Photo credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) loading...

So for those in New Jersey who know where they want to travel but haven't booked their flight yet, it might be wise to do that sooner rather than later. Especially for those who know where they want to go.

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer 10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit... Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

It's here! The complete 2024 NJ county fair summer schedule A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2024. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

*Please note that only two of New Jersey's County Fairs have yet to announce their 2024 fair dates. Please check back for updates.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.