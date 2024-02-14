Why NJ should book those summer vacation flights now
Recently, those flying from Trenton-Mercer Airport were offered enormous discounts for flights timing up with spring break in New Jersey. Although their biggest offer has now expired, they still have a couple more that'll still save you a ton of money (more on those offers here).
But aside from that, the cost to fly has been on the lower side everywhere, which is really great news for travelers. That's especially welcomed for those in New Jersey who often pay more for almost everything in general.
Especially when compared to last year. According to CNBC, "Airfare fell 6.4% January from a year ago, according to the latest inflation read."
That, however, is expected to change in the near future. Although airfare is down across the board, it's not expected to stay that way.
Aside from January typically being on the quiet side for flights, it's not the only reason airfare is down. According to CNBC, "The drop comes even though carriers are facing capacity constraints this year, in part because of an engine recall from Pratt & Whitney, congested airspace, and delayed aircraft deliveries."
But as the warmer weather approaches, so will the flights. And as more people begin to plan out their summer vacations, prices will undoubtedly begin to rise once again.
As for how high prices might go, time will tell. But with demand expected to rise, travelers should expect to see that reflected in the price.
So for those in New Jersey who know where they want to travel but haven't booked their flight yet, it might be wise to do that sooner rather than later. Especially for those who know where they want to go.
