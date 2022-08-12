Why it’s not too early to start celebrating Halloween in NJ

Are you starting to see Halloween displays and decorations in stores?

Yes, it’s still August, but this is nothing new and it’s something we should be used to by now.

Every year, holidays pop up in (major) stores earlier and earlier.

We were just complaining that it was Fourth of July and back-to-school supplies were already out and now we’re so close to schools reopening, it’s basically Halloween.

Back To School Supply Shopping Shifts Online During Coronavirus Pandemic Getty Images loading...

Stores like HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx already have Halloween décor on the shelves. You can find Halloween kitchen equipment, dish towels, bathroom towels, rugs, pillows, and even coffee and treats.

Home improvement stores like Lowe’s are starting to put out Halloween lawn decorations and if you’re a Disney fan, they are fully stocked with Haunted Mansion décor.

But the one store that people flock to for Halloween costumes, accessories, decorations, basically everything, is Spirit Halloween and yes, there are stores in New Jersey that are already open.

If you didn’t know, Spirit Halloween originated right here in the Garden State.

The flagship store is located in Egg Harbor Township.

That specific location had its grand opening on July 31 and there were actually people camping out the night before to be first in line.

This particular location gets a crowd every year but this year, VIP guests were given something very special.

Did you know that there’s a Spirit Halloween movie coming out on streaming services?

Guests were treated to the debut of the trailer for the movie and an appearance by some of the cast.

Since then, more New Jersey locations have opened up.

I took a trip to the Spirit Halloween in Flemington opening weekend and they were stocked with costumes, props, some freaky animatronics, and decorations.

If you’re a fan of Halloween, this is the best time to start shopping because the shelves are full.

If you wait until after Labor Day Weekend to stock up, you’ll be missing out on some of the best Halloween merchandise these stores are offering.

So I say, don’t wait. If you see it and like it, buy it and start getting your Halloween tree up and ready. What’s a Halloween tree? That’s another discussion for a different day.

