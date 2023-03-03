‘Whose Live Anyway’ improv show coming to NJ

‘Whose Live Anyway’ improv show coming to NJ

Whose Live Anyway Screengrab from The Grand Theater Youtube Page

Remember that show “Whose Line Is It Anyway”? Well, some of the cast members from the show are hitting the road and bringing the improv show on tour. And of course, there will be a stop in New Jersey.

What makes this show extra fun is that it involves audience participation. YOU get to come up with suggestions for the cast to act out. Just like the show.

There’s even a chance you’ll be asked to hop on stage with the cast.

The cast of this traveling improv show is:

Greg Proops

Getty Images for Turner
loading...

Jeff B. Davis

Emma McIntyre
loading...

Ryan Stiles

Getty Images / Canva
loading...

Joel Murray

Getty Images
loading...

Yes, Joel Murray as in Bill Murray’s brother.

Speaking of Joel, he’ll actually be appearing at the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival as a special guest at the end of March in Atlantic City so if you’re a fan, you have a chance to meet him there.

Whose Live Anyway” is coming to the Count Basie Center in Red Bank on Sunday, October 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale Friday, March 3, and can be purchased HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey

SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey. The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.
Filed Under: nj comedy shows, Red Bank
Categories: Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM