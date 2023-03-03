‘Whose Live Anyway’ improv show coming to NJ

Remember that show “Whose Line Is It Anyway”? Well, some of the cast members from the show are hitting the road and bringing the improv show on tour. And of course, there will be a stop in New Jersey.

What makes this show extra fun is that it involves audience participation. YOU get to come up with suggestions for the cast to act out. Just like the show.

There’s even a chance you’ll be asked to hop on stage with the cast.

The cast of this traveling improv show is:

Greg Proops

Jeff B. Davis

Ryan Stiles

Joel Murray

Yes, Joel Murray as in Bill Murray’s brother.

Speaking of Joel, he’ll actually be appearing at the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival as a special guest at the end of March in Atlantic City so if you’re a fan, you have a chance to meet him there.

“Whose Live Anyway” is coming to the Count Basie Center in Red Bank on Sunday, October 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale Friday, March 3, and can be purchased HERE.

