Whoa: Dump truck plows into South Brunswick house, 2 were inside

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A dump truck slammed into a house early Wednesday morning, causing "extensive" damage.

Pictures posted by South Brunswick police showed the front wall where the tandem Mack dump truck made impact with the house on New Road at Shelly Road around 4:20 a.m. The wall was completely destroyed, with pieces of the roof missing.

There was heavy damage to truck's cab, with the engine compartment lifted off the front tires. Police said it took 40 minutes to free the driver from the cab. The driver was taken via ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police said a man, woman and their 18-year-old son made it out of the single-level home in the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick safely. The homeowners told News 12 New Jersey their two cats also got out safely.

Deputy Police Chief James Ryan said it remained under investigation why the driver lost control of the truck which was traveling eastbound on New Road.

The crash was also a commuter issue as New Road, which carries traffic between Route 1 and Route 27, was closed during morning drive during the clean up and investigation of the crash

