Who owns more homes in New Jersey may surprise you
It's no surprise to anyone that New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the United States. With development not seeming to slow down anytime soon, home ownership will remain high.
With that said, who owns the most homes in the state? One of the answers to this might surprise you.
Before we get into it, let's first zoom out and look at the bigger picture. When including home ownership outside of singles, there's no comparison.
But when zooming into just singles, that's where it gets interesting. But before we get into that, let's first look at the overall numbers throughout The Great Garden State.
According to analysis and research conducted by Lending Tree, New Jersey has the fourth largest gender gap among all homeowners in the United States.
Overall owner-occupied homes in the Garden State come to 2,276,993. When zooming into homes that are owned and occupied by those who are single, women outpace men by a large margin.
The number of homes owned and occupied by single women in New Jersey is 285,660, or 12.55%. Single men, on the other hand, own and occupy 178,529 homes, or just 7.84% overall.
The vast majority of homes owned and occupied by multiple people is far greater than those owned and occupied by singles, but that is to be expected.
For those who might've assumed more homes are owned and occupied by single men over single women, those stats might come across as surprising. But in reality, it shows how strong and independent the women of New Jersey really are (see the full report here).
- NJ may soon mourn the loss of 128 acres open space
- New Jersey apparently likes having a high cost of living
15 US Cities You Can't Afford In 5 Years + The most expensive in NJ as of now
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews, Mike Brant
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
- NJ may soon mourn the loss of 128 acres open space
- New Jersey apparently likes having a high cost of living
LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.