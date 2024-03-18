Who owns more homes in New Jersey may surprise you

It's no surprise to anyone that New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the United States. With development not seeming to slow down anytime soon, home ownership will remain high.

With that said, who owns the most homes in the state? One of the answers to this might surprise you.

Before we get into it, let's first zoom out and look at the bigger picture. When including home ownership outside of singles, there's no comparison.

But when zooming into just singles, that's where it gets interesting. But before we get into that, let's first look at the overall numbers throughout The Great Garden State.

Sold Home For Sale Real Estate Sign and House Andy Dean loading...

According to analysis and research conducted by Lending Tree, New Jersey has the fourth largest gender gap among all homeowners in the United States.

Overall owner-occupied homes in the Garden State come to 2,276,993. When zooming into homes that are owned and occupied by those who are single, women outpace men by a large margin.

The number of homes owned and occupied by single women in New Jersey is 285,660, or 12.55%. Single men, on the other hand, own and occupy 178,529 homes, or just 7.84% overall.

Home / House Canva loading...

The vast majority of homes owned and occupied by multiple people is far greater than those owned and occupied by singles, but that is to be expected.

For those who might've assumed more homes are owned and occupied by single men over single women, those stats might come across as surprising. But in reality, it shows how strong and independent the women of New Jersey really are (see the full report here).

15 US Cities You Can't Afford In 5 Years + The most expensive in NJ as of now According to Financebuzz.com, you're not going to be able to afford these 15 cities in 5 years across the US. Plus a look at 5 of New Jersey's least affordable places today. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews, Mike Brant

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State Go Banking Rates analyzed financial data to determine how much is necessary to retire across the nation, factoring in groceries, housing, transportation, healthcare costs, and more. Plus, what an additional $1 Million in savings would look like. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.