Who abandoned this emaciated puppy on a Monmouth County, NJ street?

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is trying to locate who left an emaciated puppy alongside a road Saturday night.
The tan female pit bull mix estimated to be 8-10 weeks old was found around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Bangs and Myrtle avenues in Neptune Township. It was taken in by a resident, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. The resident contacted the Monmouth County SPCA, which took in the dog named Matilda.
Severely dehydrated and malnourished, shaking and unable to move, Matilda was curled up in a fetal position when she arrived at the shelter. Her health began to improve Wednesday as she began eating and interacting with other dogs at the shelter.
"She is progressing well," MCSPCA Executive Director Ross Licitra told New Jersey 101.5.
Matilda on the mend
The shelter said on its Facebook page Matilda is living up to the meaning of her name: "Mighty in Battle."
Santiago hopes that someone who lives in the area will come forward with information about who was responsible for the dog.
“The degree of neglect this defenseless puppy endured to wind up in the state she is currently in is, in a word, unfathomable,” Santiago said.
The prosecutor asked anyone with information about Matilda to call 732-440-1539.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
