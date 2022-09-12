Authorities in Monmouth County are seeking the public's help to identify who's responsible for recent homicides that took the lives of three local men.

All of the victims died of gunshot wounds, but authorities do not believe the shootings are related.

"One of them had just spent time with his friends. Another had just had dinner with his mom. A third had just stopped by his parents' house to say hello and was on his way over to see his girlfriend," said Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The prosecutor's office released information about the victims on Monday, along with an urgent plea to the public for more information that may result in arrests.

Linskey said "it is an absolute certainty" that there are individuals "currently out there" who know information that would "crack each of these cases wide open."

"Each of these men had people who loved them dearly and every reason to expect many more years of happiness and prosperity — and each had it all torn away from them in sudden, violent fashion," Linskey said. "These families, each of which will never quite be the same, deserve justice for the loss of their loved ones."

According to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers flyers for each victim, a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of any suspect in these deaths. Their confidential telephone tip line is 800-671-4400.

Marques Mills, 39, Neptune Township

Marques Mills, 39, Neptune Township

Mills "transformed his life and body through physical fitness," according to his mother. He had become a certified personal trainer and an entrepreneur designing fitness apparel.

Responding to a report of a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. on May 14, police in Neptune found Mills inside a vehicle at the intersection of Hillview Drive and Edgemere Road, having sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital on the morning of May 15.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting of Mills is urged to contact MCPO Detective Matthew Delgado at 800-533-7443, or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Robert Hagerman at 732-988-8000.

Ayres Gray, Jr., 26, Manalapan

Ayres Gray, Jr., 26, Manalapan

Gray's mother said he loved his family and friends deeply and unconditionally.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m. on July 4, Neptune officers found Gray in a parked vehicle on South Concourse, off Route 35 South, with multiple gunshot wounds. Gray was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead approximately one hour later.

Anyone with information related to Gray's death is urged to contact MCPO Detective Daniel Newman at 800-533-7443, or Neptune Township Police Department Detective Carrier Bartlett at 732-988-8000.

Kyshon Washington-Walker, 33, Shrewsbury

Kyshon Washington-Walker, 33, Shrewsbury

Known as "Butey," Washington-Walker "had a smile that lit up any room that he was in," according to his mother. He had just started a new job as a state-certified fire inspector.

Following a report of gunfire originating from Sewall Avenue on the evening of July 28, officers in Asbury Park found Washington-Walker, who had sustained multiple gunshot injuries. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Anyone with information related to the fatal shooting of Washington-Walker can contact MCPO Detective Matthew Delgado at 800-533-7443, or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Anthony Houlis at 732-774-1300.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

