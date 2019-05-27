Who Jersey honors this Memorial Day

Memorial Day, for those who don't know, is the holiday for remembering and honoring those who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Can there be bigger heroes?

There's a long list of people from New Jersey who lost their lives fighting for our freedom. and while you're doing whatever it is you're going to be doing this weekend, take the time to raise a toast to those who gave their lives so that you can do it. Here are some that I received:

Brian K Brown: My father, Edmund Brown Sr., born in Trenton N.J., fought in World War II. Love and miss you Dad. RIP

Margaret Dunleavy: My father, William J. Dunleavy, and my uncle, George Dunleavy, who fought in the 2nd World War, and my brother, who served in Vietnam. All Veterans!!