The true meaning of Memorial Day

Yes, Memorial Day Weekend is the kick off of the summer season. Yes, it's the fist big three day weekend for many people to enjoy family, friends and BBQ . And yes, even though some of us have to work, it's typically a much lighter commute so it's not too bad. But really, there's a lot more to the holiday that is missed by many.

Memorial Day is specifically dedicated to honoring those courageous warriors who lost their lives defending our nation. Unfortunately, it's too easy to forget how many died to preserve our freedoms. It's easy to forget the families left behind.

I spoke at a dedication of a new war memorial in Medford, New Jersey Monday morning and took the time to talk about the families. Not just the families of those who perished, but also the families who are anxiously waiting for our military members and law enforcement heroes to come home from their shift or tour.

Adding to the theme, I spent some time recognizing the young people who were at the event, some dragged by their parents, some in full uniform as a part of the Shawnee High School Marching Band. Either way, they were there and I want to thank the parents for inspiring these young people to participate and appreciate that the holiday is more than just the unofficial start of summer.

