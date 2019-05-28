Monday morning while in the middle of a great Memorial Day weekend on a beautiful sunny day in New Jersey I posted "Happy Memorial Day" on my Facebook and Twitter. While may returned the greeting, the first reply on FB was "nothing HAPPY about this day....it's a day to remember our fallen hero's and thats sad." This same sentiment was on our website. "Today Please Don't Say Happy Memorial Day." Here's why I respectfully disagree.

If Memorial Day weren't to be celebrated, there wouldn't be parades, street fairs, concerts and other feel good events, not to mention sales honoring the holiday, but what exactly is origin of Memorial Day?

Memorial Day is designed to honor those service members who passed away , especially those who gave their lives in the line of duty. The origins as described in Newsday.

"In 1868, then-Commander in Chief John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic proclaimed May 30 to be Decoration Day. At first, people honored only Union and Confederate soldiers. However, it was expanded after World War I to include all service members who perished in all wars. As of 2018, the United States Census Bureau reported Memorial Day honors more than one million men and women who have died in military service since the Civil War."

The happiness comes from the appreciation of the freedom that they died giving us. Knowing that they didn't die in vain. It's a freedom that we celebrate every day because of them and their families. We remember them, we celebrate them and we thank them. I believe if those who perished could have say that's what many would say they would want though we'll never know. I do know that on this beautiful Memorial Day, I raised my glass with my wife and children and toasted those who gave their lives so that we could live in a country where we could be happy. Thanks again!

