Please allow me to step on my soapbox for a few moments.

This weekend, you really shouldn't say "Happy Memorial Day."

Now, let me start by saying that I'm sure I've said it - and will probably say it in the future.

To be honest, we shouldn't be "celebrating" Memorial Day.Memorial Day is a holiday, and while the weekend is generally considered the "unofficial start of the summer season", it's not a holiday we should be "celebrating."

Yes, we should "observe" Memorial Day, or "recognize" Memorial Day. Memorial Day is a solemn occasion in which we remember people who died while serving our country in our Armed Forces.

Memorial Day, years ago, was often referred to as "Decoration Day." According to Wikipedia, Decoration Day "originated after the American Civil War to commemorate the Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the war. By the 20th century, Memorial Day had been extended to honor all Americans who died while in the military service."

Memorial Day is not meant to honor current or former servicemen and servicewomen who are still alive. We do that on Veteran's Day. (Although, it would be nice if we did that every day.)

Finally, while this weekend will be one, hopefully, for great weather and fun, please take at least a moment on Monday to remember those who have died defending and/or fighting for the rights of our country.

God Bless America.

— Joe Kelly