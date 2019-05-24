Foodie Friday: Grilled London broil and corn caprese salad

Memorial Day weekend is here!

What better way to celebrate than with steak from the grill. If you are having a large group, that could get expensive. London Broil is a great (and cost effective) solution!

This cut of meat is often shunned because if it’s cooked improperly, it can be tough and chewy. In this week's Foodie Friday video, Henry and I are going to show you how to make a tender and delicious London Broil that will have your guests asking for more!

The key is not to overcook your London Broil, and allow it to rest before slicing. I also prefer to slice it extra thin, so it almost melts in your mouth. Make sure you slice against the grain to bring out even more tenderness and flavor.

For our BBQ, we’re going to pair this steak with a corn and tomato Caprese salad. It’s the perfect blend of flavors to compliment the meat and celebrate the start of summer. You can use fresh corn cut from the cob, but a bag of frozen corn will do just as well and save some time in your prep. Make sure you sauté the corn before adding it to the salad to remove the starchiness. This will really bring out the sweetness of the corn too.

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it’s done!

Shopping list: