Honoring Veterans this Memorial Day Weekend

As we enter the first weekend of the Jersey Shore summer season, it's critical to be mindful that the three-day weekend was brought to us by those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

We have a busy weekend ahead, honoring veterans and spreading the message of common sense across the state.

The activities for this upcoming holiday started on Thursday when I was invited to address the crowd in East Brunswick, Middlesex County to honor fallen warriors at the traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

Then we headed to Monmouth County to a successful daylong event with more than 900 participants including many local service members stationed at the Joint Base and many sailors in the area for Fleet Week.

On Saturday, I'll again host a live broadcast of our streaming show, Common Ground from Seaside Heights.

I want to thank our friends Dee and Michael Pellegrino for their support for common sense and our veterans. They have a Jersey-based business, DPM Shore Solutions, and a non-profit to help vets: Resilient Minds On the Front Lines.

