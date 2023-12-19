PLAINFIELD — It's been seven years since the shooting death of a 32-year-old restaurant owner, and officials in Union County are still looking for answers.

They're hoping another push of surveillance footage, and a reward of up to $10,000, can attract some solid leads.

On the evening of Dec. 29, 2016, Plainfield officers responded to Seafood Rama on East Second Street and found the owner, Shamar Coleman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office says investigators are actively pursuing all leads. They're re-releasing surveillance footage of a person of interest who is still being sought by police.

Screenshot of surveillance footage from outside Seafood Rama in Plainfield on Dec. 29, 2016 (Union County Prosecutor's Office) Screenshot of surveillance footage from outside Seafood Rama in Plainfield on Dec. 29, 2016 (Union County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Around the time of the shooting, the male was captured on camera exiting and entering the passenger side of a vehicle that pulls up and parks outside the restaurant. The individual was wearing bright blue pants, white sneakers and a hooded sweatshirt.

Screenshot of surveillance footage from outside Seafood Rama in Plainfield on Dec. 29, 2016 (Union County Prosecutor's Office) Screenshot of surveillance footage from outside Seafood Rama in Plainfield on Dec. 29, 2016 (Union County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Anyone with information about the homicide or this person of interest is urged to contact UCPO Homicide Task Force Sergeant Keyla Live at 908-527-4514, or Detective Richard Acosta at 908-527-4624.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for tips offered through Union County Crime Stoppers, at uctip.org or 908-654-TIPS, if the info results in an arrest and indictment.

Screenshot of surveillance footage from outside Seafood Rama in Plainfield on Dec. 29, 2016 (Union County Prosecutor's Office) Screenshot of surveillance footage from outside Seafood Rama in Plainfield on Dec. 29, 2016 (Union County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom