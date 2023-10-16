Who else in NJ is having a fruit fly battle right now?

Some mistake them for gnats. Fruit flies do look very similar. They are both small, relatively harmless, but have been known to increase blood pressure by 900% and make one string together curse words that didn’t previously exist.

The difference between a gnat and a fruit fly is gnats nest in soil of potted plants or gardens and feed on organic matter whereas fruit flies eat overripe fruit and rotting food in garbage cans.

extreme detail fruit fly vasekk loading...

I have the latter. The timing makes sense. They are most commonly getting inside people's homes in late summer and early fall.

I’ve had these fruit-flies-from-Hell a few weeks, and I swear to God I feel like I’d rather take my chances with one bear than a hundred of these annoying tiny bastards.

If you’re saying, but they don’t DO anything, they exist, OK? And they’re not paying rent. And that’s enough.

How do you kill fruit flies in your home?

Oh, I’ve heard there are home remedies. Putting a quarter cup of apple cider vinegar to attract them mixed with a few drops of dish soap. That’s supposed to break apart the vinegar’s surface tension and they drown.

Instead, I just ordered same day through Amazon a product called Green Gobbler Fruit Fly Killer. (Does Stan Lee’s estate get a cut of this?) I have no idea how it will work but I’m losing my patience.

Tomasz Klejdysz Tomasz Klejdysz loading...

It’s not like I’m leaving fruit to rot in my home. The moment bananas begin to brown I chuck them because none of my kids like them this way. It’s not like I’m not taking the trash outside on a daily basis. Oh! And I have a step-on covered kitchen trash can!

Is anyone else experiencing this invasion in New Jersey? In case this Green Gobbler stuff fails shoot me a line on email, my Facebook page or the chat feature on the NJ1015 free app and let me know what’s worked for you.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

