Who cares about flags on the New Jersey Turnpike? Or any other road in New Jersey for that matter?

Instead of tackling the more than $200 billion in debt, the hike in the gas tax and the endless lockdown on civil and economic liberties, Assembly Democrats are focused on a uniform policy for flags on overpasses. Seriously? Our patriotism is now subject to whether the Turnpike Authority is consistent in their policy on US Flags? This may be the dumbest distraction yet.

For me, I really don’t care whether there are flags on the overpass or not. There are actually real problems in our state. We’ve got a governor who is using positive tests as a way of continuing unconstitutional executive orders and both Republicans and Democrats in Trenton are silent. From what I have learned, even the candidates and potential candidates thinking about challenging Gov. Phil Murphy have bought into the health "crisis." What’s funny is that if logical, rational thinkers were in charge they would realize positive cases are actually, well, a positive, as New Jersey achieves a similar immunity among the population which has been, according to health experts, achieved in Sweden and in the Bronx.

So, the pandemic is over. Yet we still have hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents out of work. Restaurants still can’t open to a capacity level for them to actually make a profit. Kids, although nearly immune from getting sick, let alone die from COVID, are masked, distanced and forced to stay away from school when one or two positive tests are recorded. All this while we know with solid scientific evidence that the tests are completely inaccurate.

The crisis we are having in New Jersey has nothing to do with the flags flying or not flying on the Turnpike. For me, I simply don’t care. Keep ‘em up, take ‘em down … either way, don’t be distracted by something that has absolutely ZERO bearing on whether we can ever recover as a state.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.