Which famous performer will you meet in Asbury Park?

The Fifth Annual Asbury Park Music and Film Festival starts in the iconic Jersey shore town on April 25th. Running through the 28th, it's one of the biggest and best events that Jersey has to offer.

I'm especially excited that among the famous guests coming to Jersey are the Farrelly Brothers, Rhode Island guys, behind the huge hit "Something About Mary", which is one of the Spadea family faves.

I had a great conversation with Tom Bernard who is the co-president of Sony Pictures Classics and chairman of the Asbury Festival board. And of course the best part? Big Joe Henry will be broadcasting LIVE!

Listen to my conversation with Tom here:

