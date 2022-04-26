Where’s New Jersey’s best hot dog? 2 spots worth checking out

Not many people put too much thought into hot dogs. It's usually an afterthought or extra at a barbecue or a sporting event. However, some people put a lot of thought and effort into serving the best wiener possible.

The website 24/7Tempo has named the best hot dogs in every state.

A longtime local Union County favorite, Tommy's Italian Sausage and Hot Dogs in Elizabeth came out on top this year in New Jersey.

Of course taste is subjective.

The Food Network dubbed another longtime Garden State favorite and the best in our state.

They say Rutt's Hut in Clifton is the best in New Jersey.

Rutt's Hut is famous for their "rippers," hot dogs that have been deep fried in oil until the skin rips along the sides.

Rutt's Hut Bill Doyle photo loading...

Whether you like "rippers" or a traditional hot dogs cooked in water, the company that manufactures their weenies here in our state is Sabrett's.

Sabrett Hot Dogs, known for their all-beef natural casing and skinless hot dogs are manufactured in New Jersey.

Sabrett hot dogs are often referred to as "dirty water dogs" because they are cooked in hot water.

Although their slogan is "New York's #1 Hot Dog," like many things with the name "New York" on it, it's a Jersey product.

They're made in Englewood.

New Jersey is also home to all three top hot dog manufacturers in the world.

Thumann's is in Carlstadt and Best Provisions makes their "Best Hot Dogs" brand in Newark.

In case you want to travel the state on a few "hot dog road trips," here's where you can find all the top hot spots in our state.

Bon Appetite ... or whatever you say to someone about to pig out on hot dogs.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

